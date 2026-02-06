British-American Olympic Skier Urinates ‘F*ck ICE’ Into Snow in Milan

In a Wednesday Instagram post, British-American Olympian Gus Kenworthy flaunted a creative political message, urinating “f*ck ICE” into the snow, seemingly on site at the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

The 34-year-old freestyle skier, who’s set to compete in the coming games for Team Great Britain, posted the image to 1.2 million followers, sharing a sample script in the caption for the public to call their senators “to speak up against ICE and put pressure on them during the current DHS funding negotiations.”

The full script read:

Hi, my name is [Your Name], and I’m a constituent from [Your City, State]. I’m calling to urge Senator [Name] to refuse to support any final Department of Homeland Security funding agreement that fails to meaningfully rein in ICE and Border Patrol. Innocent people have been murdered, and enough is enough. We can’t wait around while ICE continues to operate with unchecked power in our communities. Senators still have leverage right now, and Senator [Name] must use it to demand real guardrails and accountability — including getting ICE and CBP out of our communities, ending blank-check funding for brutality, and establishing clear limits on warrantless arrests, profiling, and enforcement at sensitive locations like schools and hospitals. Please pass this message along to the Senator. Thank you.

He completed the caption with two emojis — the middle finger and an ice cube.

Per a Thursday news conference with U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Chief Security Officer Nicole Deal, “There are no ICE agents that are part of the Team USA delegation on the ground here in Milan.”

However, Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said this week that ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations, a separate division from the department leading President Donald Trump’s aggressive deportation program, would be present, but only within US diplomatic missions. He claimed officials “are not operational agents” and “have no executive function.”

On Friday, just before the opening ceremony, hundreds of protesters gathered in Milan, some with signs containing messages that read, “ICE should be in my drinks, not my city.” Other signs demanded that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who are both currently in Milan, leave.

An International Olympic Committee media spokesperson confirmed to The Guardian that Kenworthy, who grew up in Colorado, won’t be punished for speaking out, confirming that “during the Olympic Games, all participants have the opportunity to express their views.”

Notably, Milano Cortina will mark Kenworthy’s fourth Olympic appearance. He earned a silver medal for Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Games, competed for Team USA again in 2018, and then changed his national allegiance to Great Britain ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, citing a desire to compete for the place he was born.

