Lindsey Graham Viciously Mocked for Posting Gun Photo After Disney World Photos Go Viral

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is putting the adage about “all press is good press to the test after getting viciously mocked for a photo he posted of himself holding a gun, coming shortly after he was viciously mocked for photo of him at Disney.

As the standoff between Republicans and Democrats in Congress over funding for DHS has dragged on, TSA agents have been working at the nation’s airports without being paid. Numerous agents who cannot afford to forgo their paychecks have been calling out, leaving travelers mired in hours-long security lines — including an NTSB investigator who was trying to get to the scene of a deadly runway crash at LaGuardia Airport.

Both Republicans and Democrats have pointed fingers of blame at the other side, with Democrats emphasizing the fact that President Donald Trump is a Republican and the GOP has a majority in both the House and the Senate, and Republicans saying Democrats are making unreasonable demands and squabbling over whether to end the filibuster.

Meanwhile, nothing is going to get solved anytime soon because Congress went home on Easter vacation. TMZ has been actively encouraging its readers to send in photos of congressional members out enjoying their free time while TSA agents struggle and other harms caused by the shutdown.

People sent in several pics of members of Congress on airplanes, but Graham was the target of probably the most infamous photos so far, getting spotted at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida attending a breakfast with Mickey Mouse and other characters and walking around Fantasyland carrying what readers identified as a “bubble wand” toy.

Lindsey Graham was ineffective talking his colleagues into keeping the government open, but he had a great convo with Mickey Mouse Sunday … at Disney World!!! Read more: https://t.co/xs2CjbzaS4 pic.twitter.com/F9SA0Wo5ht — TMZ (@TMZ) March 30, 2026

Lindsey Graham lives it up at Disney World during the partial government shutdown! Take a look: https://t.co/MuKOLhjQX4 pic.twitter.com/RKX665BPCt — TMZ (@TMZ) March 30, 2026

The South Carolina senator told TMZ he had traveled to South Florida to meet with Trump administration officials and then met friends in Orlando. He told TMZ, “I voted 7 times to fully fund the government. Call a Democrat.”

TMZ’s position: “Democrats AND Republicans are to blame — they couldn’t reach a compromise but still booked it out of D.C. [for] Spring Break.”

The photos of Graham vacationing at Disney drew the expected mockery and criticism for being tone deaf while tens of thousands of federal workers are unpaid, again, in yet another government shutdown, and Monday afternoon, Graham posted a photo of himself back in South Carolina, holding a shotgun to shoot clays.

Spent some time breaking clays in Edgefield County today. Doesn’t get much better than that. pic.twitter.com/tjVAQwhuut — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 30, 2026

Anyone who has been on the internet for at least three minutes could predict what happened next: even more mockery.

A sampling of reactions is below.

Me when I would deepen my voice in high school around girls. https://t.co/614vmS9uIU — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 31, 2026

Trying to deflect like this after the Disney pics is wild. https://t.co/1p6BnGhAVI — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) March 31, 2026

Absolute comedy. All we see is this. pic.twitter.com/069jYwuaz1 — Jarrod_1776 (@Jarrod_1776) March 31, 2026

Lindsay trying to get Mickeys attention at Disney World pic.twitter.com/8uD36nMGmM — Jack Heasley (@templeofjack) March 31, 2026

Which weapon did you like more? pic.twitter.com/pzoqTjzWs8 — Nick (@nick_novota) March 31, 2026

You thought going from holding a bubble wand to shooting a shotgun in 24 hours was gonna change the narrative? — Mason (@masonisonx) March 30, 2026

He’s getting ratio’d all of the way back to Magic Mountain. https://t.co/AVDlAfVwXH — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) March 31, 2026

Whoever thought it was a good idea to post this to try to cover for the Disney picture with the bubble wand should be fired. https://t.co/WoMGdQjv4E — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 31, 2026

How did Team Lindsey not see these replies coming? https://t.co/balVnVZsDG — Deva Hazarika (@devahaz) March 31, 2026

I simply cannot comprehend how confidently out of touch with reality you are. You are seen at Disneyland, and then posting sport shooting pictures, while holding 260,000 people’s salaries hostage as their families are experiencing irreparable damage to their future finances. — Augmented Awwtist (@aug_awwtist) March 31, 2026

Literally couldn't find a positive comment 🤣🤣🤣 gave up scrolling. — Tripp🇺🇸 (@trippeod84) March 31, 2026

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