Tim Dillon Tears Into ICE Agents Over Lack of Training: ‘They’re Not the Cream of the Crop’

Comedian and podcaster Tim Dillon told his nearly one million subscribers on YouTube that the ICE agent who shot and killed 37-year-old Minneapolis mother Renee Good was not a well-trained law enforcement person.

Dillon began by denouncing the people who are interfering with ICE as they patrol the streets of Minneapolis.

“If you disagree with ICE as many people do, blocking federal agents — and I’m not saying this woman was doing this by the way — but I do think she was part of a group of people who were trying to interfere with what they were doing,” Dillon said.

“I do think that when you do things like that, federal agents are going to respond the way federal agents respond. You cannot obstruct law enforcement, physically use violence, try to intimidate law enforcement.”

That said, Dillon added, “I don’t believe the cop was justified shooting her three times in the face…I don’t believe you should ever shoot someone in the face more than once. I just think it’s ridiculous.”

He then went off on the quality of people being recruited by ICE:

These are not well-trained law enforcement people in ICE right now. We’re taking people that did backyard wrestling, The people that are in ICE right now, I mean, this is your cousin who, like, was in backyard wrestling, like, this is tough. This is not the cream of the crop. You know the guys who kidnapped [Nicolas] Maduro, the Delta Force- Navy SEALs? This is not them. This is not the Delta Force-Navy SEAL people. This is people, on their third-grade report card, the teacher wrote that “has violent tendencies.” It just is what it is.

Dillon added that neither the hard-core protesters nor the people saying Good deserved being shot three times in the face were not “serious people.” This country desperately need serious people that are not, like completely off the chain.

Watch above via The Tim Dillon Show.