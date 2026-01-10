Trump Administration Launches ‘Large-Scale’ Military Strikes Against ISIS in Syria: ‘We Will Find You and Kill You’

The U.S. military conducted “large-scale” strikes against ISIS in Syria on Saturday as part of an operation President Donald Trump launched against the Islamic terrorist group last month, following an attack that killed three Americans.

U.S. Central Command announced the strike happened around 12:30 p.m. ET in an X post.

“The strikes are part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was launched and announced on Dec. 19, 2025, at the direction of President Trump, in direct response to the deadly ISIS attack on U.S. and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria, on Dec. 13, 2025,” USCC posted. “That ambush, carried out by an ISIS terrorist, resulted in the tragic deaths of two American soldiers and one U.S. civilian interpreter.”

The post included video of American fighter jets taking off for the operation. It also included black-and-white footage of multiple sites exploding after being hit.

Saturday’s strikes “targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing committment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region.”

The post concluded:

Our message remain strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice.

President Trump vowed America would retaliate against ISIS after the Dec. 13 attack that killed three Americans.

“This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them,” Trump said hours after. “The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The attack on Saturday was the second retaliatory strike by the U.S. in the last month, after American forces hit dozens of ISIS sites on December 20.

Fox News reporter Lucas Thompson said the latest strike is part of President Trump’s plan to “avenge” the December attack.

