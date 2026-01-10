‘Are You Sh**ting Me?’ Smerconish Stunned By Viewer Saying ‘If You Run From The Police’ You’ll Be Shot

CNN’s Michael Smerconish couldn’t believe his eyes when reading a fan tweet live on air Saturday.

“From [Rhode Island],” Smerconish began reading. “You are making it way too complicated. The rule should be, if you run from the police — What? Are you s***ting me?”

He continued, “If you run from the police, you’ll be shot. That should be the standard? Surely — Put that camera on me!”

Smerconish repeated the tweet again.

“Surely, you jest. Surely you — ‘If you run from the police, you’ll be shot,'” he said. “That’s the world in which you want to live?”

Smerconish continued, “By the way, I’m a shoplifter. I’m a — I don’t know — a car thief, I’m a pickpocket artist, and the police happen upon the scene, and I run. And you want me shot without regard for any standard as to serious bodily harm or death being in play? No, that’s…there is a country for you and it’s behind an iron curtain. It’s probably a place where they would chop off your hand as well. That is nutty.”

Vice President JD Vance claimed on Thursday that the federal agent who shot and killed 37-year-old Minneapolis mother Renee Good, was protected by “absolutely immunity.”

“You have a federal law enforcement official engaging in federal law enforcement action — that’s a federal issue,” Vance said. “He is protected by absolute immunity. He was doing his job.”

Federal agents do not, in fact, have absolute immunity. They have what’s called “Supremacy Clause immunity” that protects them from state criminal prosecution when they’re carrying out their official duties, provided their actions are “necessary and proper.”

It would be up to a court to determine whether ICE agent Jonathan Good’s actions met this standard when he shot Good multiple as she moved her vehicle after being instructed to exit. Good’s last words to the agent were, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.”

A male voice can be heard on the scene calling her a “f**king bitch after shots were fired,” according to footage released to the public.

The Trump administration claimed that Good engaged in an act of “domestic terrorism” and hit Ross with her van.

Watch above via CNN.