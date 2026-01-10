Megyn Kelly Rips ‘Insane Person’ Mark Levin for ‘Hateful’ Comments About Catholics

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can add another chapter to the ongoing feud between Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin after Kelly blasted the Fox News host for his “hateful” comments about Catholics and Christians.

Kelly went off on Levin during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s podcast on Wednesday. She called Levin mentally “unwell” and branded him an “insane person” that she would rather just ignore.

But Kelly said she could not do that after Levin recently dissed conservative pundit Jack Posobiec. Kelly said Levin intentionally re-posted a picture of Posobiec holding a rosary at a Turning Point USA event because Levin believes Catholics are nuts. Levin added the caption “Crackpot” to the December 23 post, which came from a user who said they could not understand how “ANYONE” would fall for Posobiec’s “schtick.”

Kelly could not remember the exact word Levin used in his caption, only that she recalled it was “extremely pejorative and diminishing.”

“And there’s not accident that he chose that picture,” she continued. “If you Google [Posobiec] you can find 10,000 pictures of him on the internet.”

Kelly then said “I genuinely think Mark Levin thinks Catholics who pray the rosary are freaks. That we are kooks.”

“Yeah, of course he does,” Carlson added.

Kelly added Levin was on thin ice if he wanted to use a picture of the rosary to imply Posobiec or other members of what he has dubbed the “Woke Reich” are anti-Semitic.

“If you take the religious discussion there, you wanna go back and argue about Jesus and Jews’ role around the time of Christ? Okay, let’s do that. How’s that going to end?” Kelly said. “About the same as the discussion that people wanted to raise about Black crime versus White Crime ended.”

Carlson added that he heard Levin went “totally bonkers” the last time Kelly called him out.

Their comments come after Carlson and Kelly have traded several verbal shots with Levin recently.

Levin called Kelly a “degenerate bigot” in December, and Kelly responded by calling him a “bitter” old man. And a month earlier, Levin ripped Carlson as a “little bastard” and “Nazi promoter.”

He also criticized Posobiec — or “Hack Jack” as he called him — last month for hanging around with “low life pals,” after Posobiec took a picture with anti-Semitic podcaster Myron Gaines.

“This is why Hack Jack is widely condemned. NOT because of his faith. That’s HIS repulsive deflective propaganda. Hack Jack has a long record of Woke Reichism,” Levin said. “He still hasn’t condemned his comrade. He is proud of being photographed with him. Of note, Megyn Kelly jumped in and came to their defense. But, then again, she is no better than her buddy Candace Owens. And now Hack Jack. These are very sinister grifters, folks.”

Watch above via The Tucker Carlson Show.