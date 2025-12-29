Tim Walz Defends ‘Aggressive’ Record Against Fraud Despite Viral Minnesota Probe

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz defended his “aggressive” record combating fraud on Monday as he scrambles to contain the widening political fallout from a viral video investigating allegations of large-scale fraud in state-funded aid programmes.

The Democrat, already a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s attacks, found himself back on the defensive after conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley’s 43-minute investigation racked up more than 100 million views in a single weekend.

In the video, Shirley visited multiple childcare and learning centers across Minneapolis that were allegedly recipients of millions in public funds. Several appeared closed despite official records suggesting they were operational. Others refused access altogether.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Walz said: “The governor has worked for years to crack down on fraud and ask the state legislature for more authority to take aggressive action. He has strengthened oversight — including launching investigations into these specific facilities, one of which was already closed.”

They added that Walz has “hired an outside firm to audit payments to high-risk programs, shut down the Housing Stabilization Services program entirely, announced a new statewide program integrity director, and supported criminal prosecutions.”

The statement came after FBI Director Kash Patel announced a surge of federal resources into Minnesota, calling it part of a broader effort to “dismantle large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programs.”

Federal investigators now estimate that as much as $9 billion, roughly half of the $18 billion granted to Minnesota since 2018, could have been siphoned off through fraudulent operations. As of the weekend, 86 people have been charged, with 59 convictions secured, according to the New York Post. Most of the accused are from Minnesota’s Somali community.

Patel warned that arrests and discoveries made by federal investigators are “just the tip of a very large iceberg.”