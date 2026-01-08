Joe Scarborough Torches Kristi Noem’s ‘Bold-Faced Lie’ That Woman Shot by ICE Was ‘Terrorist’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough slammed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s “bold-faced lie” that a woman shot dead by an ICE agent on Wednesday was committing an “act of domestic terrorism.”

Renee Nicole Good was shot several times through the windshield of her car on Wednesday morning after appearing to move the vehicle forward as agents attempted to pull her from it while it was blocking the roadway.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Noem held a presser where she claimed that ICE agents were “stuck in the snow” when Good “attacked them” and an officer opened fire “to protect himself” – a line echoed by President Donald Trump in his reaction. Noem, however, went further branding the woman’s actions “domestic terrorism.”

Local officials and Minnesota Mayor Jacob Frey rejected the claims.

On Thursday’s Morning Joe, hosts Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski played back the video from the scene multiple times, encouraging viewers to ask themselves whether what they were seeing corroborated with the administration’s narrative.

Scarborough admitted that a lot of law enforcement officials would say that there are “ambiguities” in situations like this one, but that there was “no ambiguity” that Noem “lied.”

Well, there are many times and there will be some ambiguities, especially with the first shot, that I think a lot of law enforcement officers, a lot of a lot of advocates will be debating about for some time. You look at guidelines of police officer law enforcement, they’re not supposed to place themselves in front of a car. That’s just common knowledge. I will say, though, there is no ambiguity that Kristi Noem got out immediately, lied, talked about snowbanks, talked about a lot of things that did not appear to be in any of these videos. And it was just this immediate reaction. The videos that are shown clearly underline the fact that you have someone responsible for this, ultimately, that got out as quickly as she could at another event without the facts and lied to the American people and, of course, branded this victim, this 37 year old mother who now has an orphaned child, a domestic terrorist, when there is no evidence of that whatsoever, it’s just a bold faced lie.

After rolling back the clip of Noem, Scarborough continued:

You know everything but the fact that ‘she was hit and she’s deceased’ in that statement was wrong. Everything she said in that statement was wrong. It was ICE agents that came rushing up to this 37 year old mother and immediately surrounded her, started pulling on her door, started shouting at her, one circled around to the front, which again, they’re not to get in front of cars, and then fire twice at her – from the video evidence we’ve seen and the analysis that we’ve heard – fired twice at her at point blank range while you had ICE agents behind, sort of running away from the shooting. Nobody was endangered there except people around the shooter who fired three gunshots in on a crowded street.

Watch above via MS NOW.