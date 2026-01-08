Protesters Chant ‘F*ck ICE! F*ck Trump!’ at March After Killing of Renee Good

Protesters shouted “F*ck Trump! F*ck ICE!” and other phrases deriding President Donald Trump and his deportation force at a march following the killing of Renee Good.

Shock and outrage swept the political media and the nation on Wednesday after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis during a hotly disputed incident that was caught on camera.

Trump Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rushed to label 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good a “domestic terrorist” whose killing was justified, and President Donald Trump himself attacked the woman.

But video and police statements contradicted their version of events.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) immediately called BS on the government’s narrative, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) similarly lashed out at Trump and Noem in the aftermath of the shooting.

When the police perimeter came down in the aftermath of the shooting, crowds quickly gathered to march in the streets, and news cameras captured snowballs being thrown at officers.

Residents and protesters held a vigil at the site of the shooting and a march, both of which were live-streamed by Status Coup News. Cameras caught protesters shouting slogans like “We are not afraid of Donald Trump!”; “F*ck Trump! F*ck ICE!”; “ICE Out!”; “They Build a Wall! We Burn That Motherf*cker Down!”; and others.

Status Coup’s Jon Farina reported that the marchers headed to George Floyd Plaza, which was just a few miles from the site of Good’s shooting.

Thousands showed up to mourn Good at the scene of her death, according to local news site MinnPost:

Thousands of protesters turned out Wednesday evening near Portland Ave. S. and E. 34th St. in Minneapolis, where earlier in the day 37-year-old mother and neighbor Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent. Many nearest the heart of the vigil waved signs reading “REMEMBER” and repeated chants against ICE and the Trump administration. Along the edges of the crowd, which stretched several blocks down Portland Ave., friends were locked in smaller discussions and neighbors handed out free coffee. Several street medics carrying packs with masks, bandages and other gear patrolled without incident.

Watch above via Status Coup News.