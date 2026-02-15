Tom Homan Does Not Defend Kristi Noem When Pressed On Her Comments About Wanting ‘The Right People’ to Elect ‘The Right Leaders’

Border Czar Tom Homan did not defend the remarks Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem when confronted about her saying DHS has been “proactive to make sure that we have the right people voting, electing the right leaders to lead this country.”

Noem made the comments during a press conference in Arizona on Friday to promote the SAVE Act that would require all voters to show I.D. at the polls.

“So, what does she mean when she says electing the right leaders?” Tapper asked on Sunday’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union. “That’s not really immigration enforcement or DHS responsibility.”

“I don’t know, that’d be a question for the secretary,” Homan answered. “If I had to guess, probably, that, you know, only those legally eligible to vote would vote, but I have not talked to the secretary about those statements. That’d be something she’d have to answer.”

Tapper then asked about the “credibility issue” faced by DHS following Noem’s stint in Minneapolis where she defended the aggressive tactics taken by ICE and Border Patrol agents.

“Do you agree that there are people in the Trump administration that are causing DHS to have a credibility problem?” Tapper asked.

Homan first said that he ordered more internal affairs officers to Minnesota to investigate allegations of officer misconduct.

“We’ll let the internal affairs and the bureau investigate these allegations, and that’s the right thing to do,” He said, continuing:

But I’m not going to let the media divide this administration. Look, it’s one team, one fight. And, you know, do me and Secretary Noem agree on everything? No, we have discussions and we have difference in opinion. That’s what makes it a strong team. We bring different ideas to the table, then agree on a mission. But based on, you know, again, you can’t work in an echo chamber. You want to hear different opinions. Different — you know how you think this should happen or that should happen. But in the end, we clear a mission. We have great success on it. But it’s one team, one fight. I’m not going to divide this administration. I’m just going to keep doing what the president wants me to do as a border czar. And we just keep going and doing what president promised the American people.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

