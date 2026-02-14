‘Who The F*ck Are The Right People?’ Social Media Melts Down Over Kristi Noem’s Comments on Voting

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sent shockwaves through social media with her recent comments about protecting election integrity by ensuring the “right people” vote for the “right leaders”.

Noem made the comments during a press conference in Arizona on Friday to promote the SAVE Act that would require all voters to show I.D. at the polls. Fourteen states plus Washington, D.C., currently do not require any documentation for in-person voting.

Noem praised the Trump administration for cracking down on voter fraud before stating, “When it gets to election day, we’ve been proactive to make sure we have the right people voting, electing the right leaders to lead this country.”

Her comments left journalists and liberal political pundits flabbergasted.

ABC News’s Jonathan Karl wrote, “‘…the right people voting, electing the right leaders …’ Extraordinary,” on his X account.

“… the right people voting, electing the right leaders …” Extraordinary https://t.co/U2elVHDnOt — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 14, 2026

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) highlighted, “…she will make sure they vote for ‘the right leaders?’

…she will make sure they vote for “the right leaders?” https://t.co/iLfXqjDRUA — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 14, 2026

Former Republican lawmaker Joe Walsh was a bit more forceful in his assessment, writing, “To make sure the ‘right people’ are voting? Who the fuck are the ‘right people?’ And it’s not government’s job to choose our leaders. It’s the American people’s job. I served in Congress with Kristi Noem. It’s not at all surprising to hear her spew this un-American shit.”

To make sure the “right people” are voting? Who the fuck are the “right people?” And it’s not government’s job to choose our leaders. It’s the American people’s job. I served in Congress with Kristi Noem. It’s not at all surprising to hear her spew this un-American shit. https://t.co/51uba7cr4T — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 14, 2026

On Friday, Noem and aide Cory Lewandowski were the subject of a scathing Wall Street Journal report rife with anecdotes of alleged mismanagement and firings at DHS.

Democratic political consultant David Axelrod acknowledged demands for her resignation by writing, “THIS is why @KristiNoem will remain in place, despite her flagrant, corrupt mismanagement of the @DHS, at least through the midterm elections. @POTUS wants a loyal apparatchik in place who will do whatever is necessary to ensure ‘the right leaders’ win.”

THIS is why @KristiNoem will remain in place, despite her flagrant, corrupt mismanagement of the @DHS, at least through the midterm elections.@POTUS wants a loyal apparatchik in place who will do whatever is necessary to ensure "the right leaders" win. https://t.co/3yyalPPz7F — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 14, 2026

Wendy Weiser, with nonpartisan think tank the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, wrote a six-part post clarifying what Noem has the power to do, and not do, regarding elections.

1. Today Sec. Kristi Noem made the extraordinary (but vaguely delivered) claim that as head of DHS, she has authorities over elections, including to make sure that “the right people are voting and electing the right leaders to lead this country.” That is false. — Wendy Weiser (@WendyRWeiser) February 13, 2026

“Sec. Kristi Noem made the extraordinary (but vaguely delivered) claim that as head of DHS, she has authorities over elections, including to make sure that ‘the right people are voting and electing the right leaders to lead this country.’ That is false,” Weiser wrote.

“In support of her claimed authority over elections, Noem cited DHS’s mission ‘to defend the homeland’ and ‘maintain critical infrastructure.’ Our elections are indeed critical to our homeland and our national infrastructure. But that does not put Kristi Noem in charge of them.”

