Hillary Clinton fumed President Donald Trump is “modeling” himself after Russian authoritarian Vladimir Putin and has “betrayed the West” since returning to the White House in an acid-tongued rant in Germany.

The ex-secretary of state went off on Trump at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday — and her rant was so intense that one of her fellow panelists had to joke about it. Clinton doubled down by saying he needed to take a “hard look” at the damage Trump is doing to the Europe-USA relationship; more on that in a moment.

“He has betrayed the west, he’s betrayed human values, he’s betrayed the NATO charter, the Atlantic charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” Clinton started off saying about Trump.

She then accused Trump of wanting “unaccountable power,” before saying “none of us in this room — including all of us on this panel — would choose to live under a regime that is so unaccountable, that it could act with impunity the way Putin does, except that’s who Trump is modeling himself after.”

Co-panelist Petr Macinka, the deputy prime minister of the Czech Republic, scoffed.

“I think you really don’t like him,” Macinka quipped.

“That is absolutely true,” Clinton responded. “Not only do I not like him, I don’t like him because of what he’s doing to the United States and the world, and I think you should take a hard look at it if you think there’s something good that will come of that.”

The back-and-forth got some chuckles from the room.

Macinka told her that he felt what Trump was doing was simply a “reaction” to “some policies that really went too far” for “regular people.”

Clinton asked him to point to examples, and Macinka said the “woke revolution” and cancel culture. “This is something that went too far,” he added, after saying the belief there are more than two genders is a “social construct.”

“But does that justify selling out the people of Ukraine?!” Clinton shot back.

“Can I finish my point? I’m sorry it makes you nervous,” Macinka sardonically said.

Clinton said she was not nervous about Trump and the two discussed the Russia-Ukraine War from there.

