Tom Homan Touts ‘Productive’ Starting Point After Meeting With Tim Walz, Jacob Frey in Minnesota

President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan struck a conciliatory tone after a meeting with Minnesota’s Democratic leadership, outing “productive” conversations Tuesday with Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Homan’s meeting followed the president’s decision to replace Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino and put him in charge of federal immigration enforcement in the state. The shake-up came days after a Border Patrol agent fatally shot 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

“We all agree that we need to support our law enforcement officers and get criminals off the streets. While we don’t agree on everything, these meetings were a productive starting point and I look forward to more conversations with key stakeholders in the days ahead,” Homan said in a post on X.

After the meeting, Walz’s office said the governor reiterated the need for “impartial investigations” into the recent shootings and called for “a swift, significant reduction in the number of federal forces in Minnesota” and “an end to the campaign of retribution against Minnesota.”

Frey echoed that point, saying his “main ask is for Operation Metro Surge to end as quickly as possible.”

He warned that “public safety works best when it’s built on community trust, not tactics that create fear or division,” while stressing that Minneapolis “does not and will not enforce federal immigration laws.”

Walz also asked that state officials now act as the main liaison to Homan’s team.

