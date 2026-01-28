Jimmy Kimmel Throws Trump’s ‘Paid Agitators’ Claim Right Back in His Face

Jimmy Kimmel flipped President Donald Trump’s long-deployed dismissal of anti-ICE protesters as “paid agitators” by landing the accusation squarely back on the president himself on Tuesday night.

Trump has repeated the claim nearly half a dozen times through January while decrying the protests against immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota, pushing the claim that demonstrators are “paid” by political opponents — without providing evidence — on social media, in speeches, and during cable interviews.

Opening the Jimmy Kimmel Show! on Tuesday night, the host challenged the president to do something he rarely does to “prove” his charge.

The studio audience jeered and booed as Kimmel played back a clip of Trump calling protesters “paid insurrectionists” and “paid agitators.” He followed:

I believe he believes it. He can’t imagine anyone ever doing anything without getting paid for it. Paid. These are not paid agitators. These are concerned Americans. If they’re paid agitators, by the way, prove it. Quit saying they’re paid agitators, prove it. You know who is a paid agitator? You are!

The audience cheered as the comedian continued:

You literally sold a crypto coin that says “fight, fight, fight” on it. You’re a paid agitator surrounded by a bunch of greasy little paid agitator-tots, OK?

Watch above via ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!