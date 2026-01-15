‘Treason!’ Republican Calls for Arrest of Minneapolis Mayor

Florida Republican Randy Fine told Newsmax on Thursday that Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey (D) was promoting civil war following Frey’s latest appeal to protesters battling ICE presence in their community.

After another ICE-involved shooting that occurred in his city on Wednesday night, Frey said during a press conference, “Let’s be very clear: I’ve seen conduct from ICE that is disgusting and intolerable. If it were your city, it would be unacceptable there, too. And for anyone who is taking the bait tonight, stop.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed the ICE agent was being attacked during ongoing protests and “feared for his life.”

“I guess you’re not supposed to do anything if you’re attacked. I mean this is the same man who told ICE to get the F-out,” said Newsmax anchor Tracy Sabol.

She then asked Fine, “Do you think, congressman, this type of rhetoric from politicians on the left is it helping really to stir up the chaos and violence against ICE and law enforcement? And if so, do you think that Mayor Frey should be held accountable?”

Fine answered, “What Jacob Frey is doing, and he’s fomenting a second Civil War, and we can see what happens when people behave this way. They are fostering a foreign invasion.”

Fine then justified ICE’s actions.

“All ICE is doing is trying to get people who are in this country illegally. And the fact of the matter is, the vast majority that they’re picking up is the scum of the earth. And for Democrat politicians to take the sides of foreigners over Americans is treason. Jacob Frey should be arrested for what he is doing, because he is encouraging people to behave this way,” he said.

Fine added, “And now there are two people who have been shot justifiably because of the rhetoric of Democrats. They need to be held accountable.”

Thirty-seven-year-old Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent last week. Wednesday’s shooting sent both the suspect and officer to the hospital.

President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to invoke the Insurrection Act and send troops into Minneapolis if the protests remain volatile.

Watch the clip above via Newsmax.