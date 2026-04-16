Trump Advisers Spill on Who First Showed Prez That Wild ‘Jesus’ Meme: Report

Two advisers to President Donald Trump have revealed who first showed the president the AI-generated meme that appeared to depict him as Jesus Christ and healing a sick man, which the president later shared online Sunday, sparking widespread backlash.

Trump had spoken about the meme with Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte while the pair were together in South Florida over the weekend, Axios reported on Thursday.

It was then, two advisers told the outlet, that Pulte brought the image to the president’s attention.

“Everyone thought it was a joke,” one adviser told Axios.

It remains unclear where Trump got the image he later posted, but according to a third adviser, who the report noted is close to Pulte, he didn’t provide it.

Following the outrage over the post, which came from within MAGA circles too, the president deleted the image. He later argued that he believed the image was depicting him as a “doctor” and blamed the “fake news” media for pushing the story.

Pulte declined to comment to Axios, as did the White House.

The meme came just hours earlier after Trump attacked Pope Leo XIV as “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy” in a long-winded screed.

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