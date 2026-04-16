Joe Scarborough Warns Trump His ‘Grotesque’ Jesus Memes Are Offending Conservatives – ‘Not the Radical Left’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough warned President Donald Trump that his “grotesque” Jesus memes were offending conservatives and “people of faith” after the president defiantly shared another AI-generated image of him with Jesus Christ while trashing the “radical left lunatics” who might complain about it.

Trump shared the second image on Truth Social on Wednesday, just days after deleting a previous post that depicted him as a Christ-like healer that drew sharp backlash inside and outside his MAGA base.

The new image showed Jesus with his arm around the president, captioned, “The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!”

The latest post on Truth Social followed an earlier image posted Sunday showing Trump appearing to heal a sick man, which he later deleted, telling reporters he believed the image portrayed him as a “doctor” and blamed the “fake news” for the reaction.

Opening Thursday’s Morning Joe, Scarborough reacted to the latest post and the president’s jibe at “lunatic” liberals by telling him who the posts were actually hurting:

No, it’s not the radical left lunatics that are upset about this, actually it’s people of faith that are offended by this and, and the continued use of Jesus in these grotesque AI generated images, it’s not the radical left. My gosh, Republicans, I thought the radical left were godless. So I’m not sure why he would think that would upset the left. It’s actually conservatives. You can read many of his longtime supporters and read the [New York] Times yesterday and read [journalist] Ross Douthat talking about how bad this is. And again, the continued savaging of the pope and the continued justification of the savaging of the pope by the vice president and the president. Again, your problem is not from the Manhattan Young Marxist League, the problem is coming from inside your house, sir. You might want to stop mocking Jesus Christ. It’s what the kids call a 90/10 issue. And you’re on the 10 side of that equation there – 90% are deeply offended by that.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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