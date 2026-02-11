Trump AG Bondi Hearing Goes Nuclear When Dem Leader Demands She Pipe Down: ‘I DID Tell You!’

Trump Attorney General Pam Bondi and House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) literally screamed at each other during an oversight hearing after Raskin demanded she stop talking over his members.

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Wednesday entitled “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice” at which Bondi lashed out at Democratic members and repeatedly bristled when members reclaimed their time.

During one exchange, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) asked Bondi how many Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirators she has indicted. When Bondi began to launch into a tirade, Nadler reclaimed his time.

The hearing then erupted as Bondi continued to lash out, Raskin jumped in to admonish her, and Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to referee both sides:

REPRESENTATIVE JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): How many of Epstein’s co-conspirators have you indicted? How many perpetrators are you even investigating?

ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI: First, you showed it, I find it–.

REPRESENTATIVE JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): How many have you indicted?

ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI: Excuse me! I’m gonna answer the question!

REPRESENTATIVE JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): Answer MY question!

ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI: No, I’m going to answer the question the way I want to answer the question!

REPRESENTATIVE JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): No, you’re going to answer the question the way I asked it!

ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI: Chairman Jordan, I’m not going to get in the gutter with these people, but I’m going to answer the question.

REPRESENTATIVE JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Again, the time belongs to the.

REPRESENTATIVE JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): Reclaiming my time!

ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI: I think it’s very interesting.

(CROSSTALK)

ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI: I think it’s very interesting that he talks about they indicted, the president said they indited him twice.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Stop the clock and restore his time!

They sure did! Oh, okay, here we go with these theatrics.

REPRESENTATIVE JIM JORDAN (R-OH): The time belongs to the gentleman from New York. We will give you a few more seconds. We will do that, but when you ask a question, the witness gets to answer. You may not like the answer, but she gets to.

REPRESENTATIVE JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): The question was, how many of Epsi…

ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI: They don’t like the answer, Chairman, because it’s honest! So he asked a four-minute question.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Restore 45 seconds to Mr. Nadler, please, Mr. Chairman. You can let her filibuster all day long, but not on our watch. Not on our time. No way. And I told you about that, Attorney General, before you started. Before you started.

ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI: You don’t tell me anything! Washed up (inaudible) lawyer.

REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): I DID tell you because we saw what you did in the Senate!

ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI: Not even a lawyer.

REPRESENTATIVE JIM JORDAN (R-OH): The committee will be in order.

REPRESENTATIVE JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): I should get back at least 45 seconds.

REPRESENTATIVE JIM JORDAN (R-OH): We will give you a few more seconds. I said that already.

REPRESENTATIVE JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): 45 seconds.

REPRESENTATIVE JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Okay. I’m timing right now, Mr. Nadler.

REPRESENTATIVE JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): Reclaiming my time. The answer to my question, how many of Epstein’s co-conspirators has she indicted, is zero.