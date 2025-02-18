‘Why Are You Not Celebrating the Cuts!?’ Trump Advisor Stephen Miller Loses It During Fiery Segment With CNN’s Brianna Keilar

President Donald Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller erupted during an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Tuesday, demanding to know why she wasn’t “celebrating” the cuts being made to the federal government by DOGE.

After fielding a number of questions about whether certain actions taken by DOGE have been advisable or lawful, Miller lost it on Keilar.

“The US government has $36 trillion in debt. The interest payments on the debt exceed the national defense budget. The American people are exhausted and tired of watching their tax dollars be corruptly spent, abused, wasted and in every sense robbed and stolen from them. This president, for the first time in history, is committed to restoring accountability at every level of the federal government,” began Miller. “You may assert there’s no waste in the Pentagon! You may assert there’s no waste in Treasury! You may assert-”

“Oh, Stephen, I’m not asserting — I don’t think anyone would assert that, Stephen,” interjected Keilar.

“Then why are you not celebrating these cuts!?” shouted Miller. “If you agree there is waste, if you agree there is abuse, if you agree there is corruption, why are you not celebrating the cuts, the reforms that are being instituted!? Every day that no action is taken the entire-”

“Stephen, let’s calm down,” said Keilar, who insisted she wasn’t trying to debate him.

“Well, you are clearly trying to debate me, and I will be as excited as I want to be about the fact that we are saving Americans billions of dollars, that we are ending the theft and waste and grift and corruption, that we are stopping American taxpayer dollars from subsidizing a rogue federal bureaucracy that has been relentlessly weaponized against the American people,” replied Miller, who began shouting “You may not care about this issue! Your colleagues may not care about this issue!” as Keilar tried to take the floor back.

Later, the pair tangled over whether IRS information might be uses to enforce immigration law, with Miller vowing that “the federal government will find every illegal alien who is stealing American taxpayer dollars!” and declaring that he failed to understand the premise of Keilar’s questions about the topic.

The fiery conversation concluded with Miller proclaiming that he didn’t believe the anchor is “indifferent or unbiased” on these questions and Keilar thanking him for his time.

Watch above via CNN.