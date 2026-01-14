Trump Announces Stunning Plan to Defund LA, NYC, Chicago, and More: ‘ALL THEY DO IS BREED CRIME AND VIOLENCE!’

President Donald Trump announced his intention deprive sanctuary cities of federal funds beginning next month in a Wednesday Truth Social post describing those municipalities as “CORRUPT CRIMINAL PROTECTION CENTERS.”

“EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY FIRST, NO MORE PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO STATES FOR THEIR CORRUPT CRIMINAL PROTECTION CENTERS KNOWN AS SANCTUARY CITIES,” declared Trump. “ALL THEY DO IS BREED CRIME AND VIOLENCE! If States want them, they will have to pay for them! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

In compliance with an executive order signed by the president last year, the Department of Justice has published a list of jurisdictions with sanctuary policies that includes 12 states, as well as a number of major cities, among them New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Trump’s announcement comes just one day after he suggested that “THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING” in Minnesota, where immigration authorities and protesters have been clashing in the wake of the shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent last week.

“Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention,” wondered Trump in another Truth Social post fired off Tuesday morning. “All the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighborhood and send them back to the prisons and mental institutions from where they came, most in foreign Countries who illegally entered the USA though Sleepy Joe Biden’s HORRIBLE Open Border’s Policy. Every place we go, crime comes down.”

“Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people,” he concluded. “FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!”