Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and Fox News’ Griff Jenkins got into a heated exchange on ICE’s deployment to his city during a Wednesday interview.

Frey joined Jenkins for an interview that aired on Fox & Friends where they discussed an investigation into potentially billions in fraud in the state, as well as protests in Minneapolis after an ICE agent shot and killed 37-year-old mom Renee Good last week.

Frey, who famously told ICE to “get the f*ck out” of Minneapolis after the Good shooting, argued that federal agents have focused on blue cities rather than red states like Florida and Texas. Jenkins pushed back, saying those states cooperate with “ICE detainers.”

Minneapolis is currently suing the Trump administration over ICE’s presence in the city.

“Would you agree, Mr. Mayor, you ask ICE to get the F out of your city, here’s the little secret: ICE, I’m sure, would like to not have to be doing the surge operations. But because of four years under the President Biden administration, you had an unprecedented number of illegal migrants coming across the border. Many of them turned out to be criminal, illegal aliens,” Jenkins said.

He then showed six illegal immigrants who have been detained in Minnesota, all of whom have been either convicted on child sex crimes or murder charges.

“These individuals were roaming free in your city because your policies do not cooperate with detainers, and so ICE is then going to get these people off the street. You would agree that the streets are safer without these individuals on your streets?” Jenkins asked Frey.

Frey argued:

Look, in Minneapolis and in Minnesota we are anti-murder, we are anti-crime, we are for improving the safety where we can and by the way we have worked with administrations, both present and past, to drive down crime. We’ve worked with the DEA, the ATF, the FBI to prosecute and charge violent crime. We’ve worked to get perpetrators of violent gun crime off the street, narcotics off the street. In fact, the work that was conducted was so successful, it resulted in the lowest number of shootings on record on, for instance, the north side. We are willing to work with people when it’s about murder and when it is about crime. But the truth is that this ain’t about that. If this were about that, we’d have many important areas where there would be areas where we could work together. This, however, is the largest immigration enforcement action on record in the United States. And so I would just ask you, why is the largest scale immigration enforcement action taking place where we don’t even have that many undocumented immigrants? Why would it not take place in Texas or Florida or Utah, where you do actually have those large numbers of undocumented immigrants, because that’s where it would actually make more sense. But again, if the issue is murder or crime, the answer is, we do work with the federal government. In fact, we’re presently doing that. We’re present. The truth is, it’s not about murder or crime, it is not.

“You mentioned Texas and Florida. You just had a surge in Louisiana, and you didn’t see any of the commotion that you are seeing now in your city because all of those states fully cooperate with ICE detainers,” Jenkins shot back.

Watch above via Fox News.