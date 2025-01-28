Trump Attacks ‘Major Sleazebag’ Jim Acosta Over CNN Exit: ‘Really Good News!’

President Donald Trump wasted no time celebrating host Jim Acosta’s exit from CNN, taking a victory lap on Truth Social and attacking the journalist as “one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history.”

Acosta’s decision came after CNN CEO Mark Thompson announced significant restructuring at the network this week, part of what he described as a “shift” toward more audience-focused platforms. The shake-up included a proposal for vocal Trump critic Acosta to host a late-night show out of Los Angeles.

On Tuesday Acosta announced that he’d be leaving the network in an on-air farewell in which didn’t pull any punches as he branded Trump a “tyrant” and urged viewers not to “give in to the lies” or “fear.”

“Hold on to the truth and to hope,” he said, also thanking the staff at CNN for their support through his 18-year career at the network.

Just before he went live, however, Trump took to Truth Social and posted an attack on the journalist, not missing the opportunity to gloat:

Wow, really good news! Jim Acosta, one of the worst and most dishonest reporters in journalistic history, a major sleazebag, has been relegated by CNN Fake News to the Midnight hour, “Death Valley,” because of extraordinarily BAD RATINGS (and no talent!). Word is that he wants to QUIT, and that would be even better. Jim is a major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up. Good luck Jim!

Acosta, a fiery thorn in Trump’s side at White House press briefings during the president’s first administration and a loud critic of him since, didn’t address Trump’s post about him on air but promised those watching they would hear more about his future plans in the coming days.