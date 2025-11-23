Despite critics blasting his administration’s Russia-Ukraine peace plan as overly favorable to the former, President Donald Trump — on Sunday — attacked Ukrainian leadership.

In a Sunday morning post to Truth Social, Trump — without naming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — denounced Ukraine’s “LEADERSHIP” and blamed them, along with former President Joe Biden, for the war.

“The War between Russia and Ukraine is a violent and terrible one that, with strong and proper U.S. and Ukrainian LEADERSHIP, would have NEVER HAPPENED,” Trump wrote — adding that if he had won the 2020 election, “Putin would never have attacked! It was only when he saw Sleepy Joe in action that he said, ‘Now is my chance!’ The rest is history, and so it continues. I INHERITED A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, A WAR THAT IS A LOSER FOR EVERYONE, ESPECIALLY THE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE THAT HAVE SO NEEDLESSLY DIED.”

Trump went on to claim that Ukraine’s leaders have not expressed gratitude for U.S. assistance in the conflict — despite Zelensky going out of his way to thank Trump and the U.S. both before and after their heated argument in the Oval Office in February.

“UKRAINE ‘LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS, AND EUROPE CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA,” Trump wrote. “THE USA CONTINUES TO SELL MASSIVE $AMOUNTS OF WEAPONS TO NATO, FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UKRAINE (CROOKED JOE GAVE EVERYTHING, FREE, FREE, FREE, INCLUDING ‘BIG’ MONEY!). GOD BLESS ALL THE LIVES THAT HAVE BEEN LOST IN THE HUMAN CATASTROPHE!”

The comments come shortly after Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s arrival in Geneva to discuss a peace plan with Ukrainian officials. The reported 28-point peace plan was denounced many critics as being overly favorable to Russia — with some calling it a Russian “wish list.”

Rubio spoke to several senators on Saturday, and those senators — including Republican Mike Rounds (SD) — said that the secretary told them the plan was not created by the U.S., but rather, one it received. But Rubio then publicly denied the private denial — stating, “The peace proposal was authored by the U.S. It is offered as a strong framework for ongoing negotiations. It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine.”

——