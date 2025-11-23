Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) ripped longtime rival Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for announcing her sudden resignation from the House.

In an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Crockett — who famously said Greene had a “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” after Greene derisively said Crockett had “fake eyelashes” — accused the Georgia Republican of not being able to take what she has dished out.

“Honestly, I was like, you’ve got to be kidding me,” Crockett said. “You’re on the other side of the president for one week and you can’t take the heat. Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes, to not only be on the opposite side of him, but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flames of hate. And imagine what those threats look like when you literally are someone like me.”

Tapper followed up by noting Greene suggesting it was her push to release the Epstein files which led to her falling out with President Donald Trump and which ultimately led to her decision to leave the House of Representatives on Jan. 5, 2026.

“She seems to be suggesting that it is their disagreement over the release of the Epstein files that is causing this shocking political breakup,” Tapper said. “What’s your response to that?”

Crockett was not sympathetic.

“I mean, listen, he’s upset with Thomas Massie, and so he’s gone after him,” Crockett said. “He’s upset with [Lauren] Boebert. He’s upset with any Republican that actually signed the discharge petition. But, somehow, they were able to weather the storm. So this really speaks to the fact that Marjorie, who has been an instigator of a lot of this hate that we see as it relates to the MAGA movement, it’s just interesting that I don’t know if she really fully understood how bad she was making it for other people. And now that they’re doing it to her, I just got to say, well, why is it that everyone else is able to stand, and you can’t?”

Watch above, via CNN.