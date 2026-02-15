Trump Boasts His ‘Board of Peace’ Has Pledged $5 Billion in Gaza Aid: ‘The Most Consequential International Body in History!’

President Donald Trump touted his “Board of Peace” Sunday by boasting that “Member States” have already pledged $5 billion toward post-war reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

Trump did not specify in his Truth Social post which nations pledged the $5 billion earmarked for Gaza.

Trump wrote, “On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 BILLION DOLLARS toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts, and have committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and Local Police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans.”

He added, “Very importantly, Hamas must uphold its commitment to Full and Immediate Demilitarization. The Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential International Body in History, and it is my honor to serve as its Chairman.”

Trump announced the formation of the board last September to “be headed by a gentleman known as President Donald J. Trump of the United States.” As chairman, Trump holds total veto power over the charter, including appointing or removing members. Trump set the price for permanent membership at $1 billion.

In Davos, Switzerland, last month, Trump said he invited 60 countries to join the board. So far, more than 20 have signed on, including Israel, Argentina, Russia, Hungary and Saudi Arabia. Trump rescinded his invitation to Canada amid a dispute with Prime Minister Mark Carney over tariffs.

Another member country, Indonesia, has pledged up to 8,000 troops for a potential deployment to Gaza in June as part of “a humanitarian and peace mission,” the Associated Press reported.

Countries declining Trump’s invitation include France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. France’s foreign minister cited concerns over Trump’s “very extensive powers” as chair, while Britain’s foreign secretary described the board as a “legal treaty that raises much broader issues.” Concerns were also raised over Russia’s presence on the board, as well as Israel being part of a body overseeing reconstruction of disputed land.

