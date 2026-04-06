President Donald Trump on Monday claimed Iranians are begging his administration to continue bombing the country because they are so fed up with the theocratic regime ruling it.

Trump made the comment during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

“You’ve said Iranians would be mad if you stopped these attacks if you stopped these attacks. But why would they want you to blow up their infrastructure to cut off their power? Wouldn’t that be punishing Iranians for the actions of that regime?” ABC reporter Mary Bruce asked.

Trump told her the Iranian people are “willing to suffer” the strikes “in order to have freedom.”

“We’ve had numerous intercepts — ‘Please keep bombing’ — bombs that are dropping near there homes. ‘Please keep bombing. Do it.’ And these are people that are living where the bombs are exploding,” Trump said. “And [when] we’re not hitting those areas they’re saying, ‘Please come back come back, come back!'”

Trump added, “All I can tell you is they want freedom. They have lived in a world that you know nothing about. It’s a violent, horrible word.”

The president said that was evident during protests earlier this year, where government snipers would kill women in the streets.

“All of a sudden, boom, boom, five, six different areas, a woman would go down. Right between the eyes,” Trump said.

Trump continued by saying the Persian people are “incredible,” but they’ve been forced to live “horribly” by the Islamic fundamentalists running Iran.

Bruce asked Trump the question a day after Trump warned Iran to “open the f*ckin” Strait of Hormuz or else he would start bombing the country’s power plants and bridges. The president has given Iran a deadline of Tuesday night to follow his orders.

He reiterated that threat during his press conference on Monday, saying Iran “could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed Trump’s comments when he spoke to reporters on Monday as well, saying Iran needs to “choose wisely, because this president does not play around.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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