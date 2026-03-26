Trump Deputy AG Threatens ‘Justice’ For Alvin Bragg And Fani Willis

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told an audience at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday that “justice” is coming for anyone who worked to prosecute President Donald Trump.

In a discussion moderated by Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, Blanche gave a rundown of how the Department of Justice is pursuing Trump’s enemies.

“There is not a single man or woman at the Department of Justice who had anything to do with those prosecutions,” said Blanche, who previously worked as Trump’s personal lawyer.

“How many have been canned?” Schlapp asked.

“Over 200,” Blanche answered. “Over 200 either left before we came in because they knew it was coming, or were fired, or took early retirement. They are no longer employed by this department,” he said as the audience applauded and cheered.

“And when it comes to the FBI, which takes a lot of criticism, especially because of what happened over the past several years — Director [Kash] Patel has cleaned house there too,” Blanche said. “There is not a single man or woman with a gun, federal agent, still in that organization that had anything to do with the prosecution of President Trump.”

Again, the audience cheered.

“And I want folks to realize what that means,” Blanche continued. “President Trump for the first time in modern history, has said, I am the president, and if you work in the Executive Branch, you work for me. And guess what? We can all read the Constitution. He’s right. And unfortunately, past administrations, Republican included, have just resigned themselves to putting up with partisan actors within the Department of Justice. We do not.”

Schlapp brought up Alvin Bragg, who secured 34 felony convictions against Trump for falsifying business records, and Fani Willis, who charged Trump and 18 others for allegedly working to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. That case was dismissed over concerns about a sitting president in court as a criminal defendant.

“Will they ever get any justice?” Schlapp asked.

“Yes!” Blanche said. “When you talk about justice, we are working hard every day. And I don’t just say ‘working hard’ as a cliché. I mean the attorney general and myself, every day, seven days a week, are focused on bringing justice — and it will come.”

Blanche continued:

I know every single person in this room is saying to themselves, “Why is it taking so long?’ Raise your hand if you were just thinking that. All right, I was basically right. Here’s the answer. I want to talk about it. Here’s the answer. For one, it’s not taking so long. For one, we have already done more in one year than any administration has ever done before. If you look at what happened to the men and women convicted because of January 6, by 5:00 p.m. on January 20, everyone of them was either pardoned or had their sentence commuted.

The CPAC crowd cheered at the last statement.

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