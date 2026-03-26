Chris Jackson, an original cast member from Broadway hit Hamilton, whiffed on the lyrics of the national anthem during the New York Mets’ Opening Day on Wednesday.

Jackson, who perhaps ironically played President George Washington in the musical, skipped over some lyrics and repeated others in “The Star-Spangled Banner” during his performance.

He made it through the first three lines without a hitch.

However, chatter in the stadium appeared to increase as he replaced “O’er the ramparts we watched” with a repeat of the earlier, already-sung line, “What so proudly we hailed.”

Whether he realized it or not, Jackson did recover quickly, picking up at “were so gallantly streaming” and getting through the last three lines without any further hiccups.

It’s not the first time Jackson has performed the national anthem. While still starring in Hamilton, he sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” with no lyrical hiccups at a Mets game 10 years ago.

Some X users and media outlets felt Jackson’s performance was an “omen” as the first home run of the game was hit right out of the gate by Brandon Lowe of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nonetheless, the Mets went on to score six runs in the first inning.

From actress Roseanne Barr to singer Fergie, Jackson isn’t the first to make a mistake, whether lyrical or vocal, while singing The Star-Spangled Banner as nerves and high-pressure performances frequently leave singers grappling for the lyrics or missing notes.

While performing at a political debate to a live C-SPAN audience in 2024, Indie singer Loomis fretfully paused and said, “I f*cked it up, I f*cked it up, can I go back? Can I go back, please?”

She opened the song without any apparent issues but appeared distressed when she approached the line, “And the rockets’ red glare.” However, Loomis was asked to continue where she left off as the show was live.

Watch above via Peacock.

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