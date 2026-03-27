Trump Does Insanely Epic YMCA Dance on White House Balcony to Close Out Speech

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President Donald Trump wrapped up a speech from the White House balcony on Friday by doing a manic, extended version of the “Trump Dance” that is loved by MAGA and derided by critics, to the tune of the gay and MAGA anthem “YMCA.”

The dance has been described by critics like Bill Maher as a homoerotic masturbatory pantomime — but which has become a signifier of support for the president even on the world stage.

The Village People anthem has become synonymous with Trump rallies almost as much as it has with the community the song’s lyrics reference, a fact that Trump embraced this week.

In a Fox News interview, he bragged “I did very well with the gay vote, okay? I even played the ‘gay national anthem’ as my walk-off.”

On Friday afternoon, Trump gave a speech to farmers from the balcony above the South Portico of the White House in an event to highlight farm-friendly policies.

But Trump drew silence when he told the group “We love the American farmer. I just gave you $12 billion. I don’t know if you know that or not. You make enough money. Doesn’t matter to you.”

The crowd was definitely into it when Trump closed out the speech and began dancing and mugging to the Village People anthem:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: So, the farm bill is going to happen. It’s all going to happen. And I just want to thank you all for being here. You’re very, very special people. I’ll never forget. We won, like, such a number, like nobody has ever won before. You voted for me. I will never forget that. I’ll never forget the friendship, the great friendship that we’ve had. And we’ve got a lot more to do, Brooke, and we’re going to do it, and we’re gonna get it done very fast. Very, very, fast. Thank you all for being at the White House. Thank you very much. Bye. (YMCA PLAYS). (CROWD CHEERS AS TRUMP DANCES AND EXITS)

Watch above via White House press pool.

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