‘Visibly Upset and Struggling’: ICE Chief Todd Lyons Hospitalized Twice Amid Pressure to Carry Out Trump Agenda

Acting ICE chief Todd Lyons has been hospitalized at least twice in recent months as he worked to carry out President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration agenda, with current and former officials describing mounting internal pressure that at times left him “visibly upset and struggling.”

According to a Friday report from Politico’s Daniel Lippman, Lyons was admitted overnight during a December incident in Washington after being driven to the hospital by his security detail. A separate episode in September also resulted in at least a one-night hospitalization, officials said.

The strain has at times affected Lyons’s ability to lead the agency, with one former official telling Politico, “He would be visibly upset and struggling to make the decisions that were needed to be made by the director.” Others said his pace has forced deputies to take on additional responsibilities.

Those who witnessed the episodes described physical symptoms, including breaking into “a full sweat” and his face turning “deep red.” In one instance over the summer in Los Angeles, Lyons became so distressed during an enforcement operation that a bodyguard retrieved a portable defibrillator as a precaution.

Several officials pointed to pressure from the White House — particularly from top adviser Stephen Miller — as a key factor. According to multiple people on internal calls, Miller “yelled” at Lyons over deportation numbers and strategy, interactions one official said would “create some significant psychological pressure.”

Lyons, however, disputed that characterization, saying in a statement that “Any stress is in no way related to pressure from the White House, and nothing will get in the way of me doing my job.”

The White House also denied the report. Its press office set up interviews with three additional senior administration officials who told Politico that Miller is just “passionate” and asks “very pointed questions in a very assertive tone.”

In a Friday X post, the official White House rapid response account wrote of Lippman’s report, “Trash reporting from a trash ‘reporter’ pushing tabloid bullshit in an attempt to divide and distract. Todd Lyons is an American Patriot.”

The reported strain comes as Lyons oversees an expansion of ICE’s mission, with the administration pushing for 3,000 daily deportations — a target the agency has struggled to meet.

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