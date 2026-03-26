Trump Claims He’s Big With ‘The Gay Vote’: ‘I Play The Gay National Anthem As My Walk Off’

President Donald Trump claimed he’s big with “the gay vote” in a discussion on Fox News’s The Five about Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Trump phoned in to Thursday’s show for a wide-ranging interview that included rumors about the new Ayatollah.

Co-host Jesse Watters asked, “Did the CIA tell you that Ayatollah Jr. is gay?”

“Well, they did say that, but I don’t know if it was only them, I think a lot of people are saying that, which puts him at a bad start in that particular country,” Trump said.

“You know, I sort of have to smile to myself when I say, I see people trying to defend the Palestinian regime for women and ‘Women for Palestine.’ But, they kill women if you don’t wear a certain group of — if you don’t wear a certain cloth all over your face, you have no chance of living.”

Trump continued, “When I look at ‘Gays for Palestine,’ but they kill gays — they kill them instantly. They throw them off buildings. And I’m saying, ‘Who are the gays for Palestine?’ They have a significant amount of gays for Palestine. Now, I think, you know, I did very well with the gay vote, okay? I even played the ‘gay national anthem’ as my walk-off,” Trump said of the song “YMCA” by The Village People.

“And I think it probably helped me, but I did great — no Republican has ever gotten the gay vote like I did, and I’m very proud of it, I think it’s great. Perhaps it’s because I’m from New York City, I don’t know. But the ‘gay national anthem’ was my walk-off and I think it probably — but think, gays for Palestine, but they kill gays in Palestine. So when they hear that I think probably we can talk about them and it shouldn’t be too hard.”

Watch the clip above via The Five on Fox News.

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