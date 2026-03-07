‘Sorry! I Don’t Hate It!’ Bill Maher Praises Trump’s War

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher praised President Donald Trump over his war with Iran, telling his fans “Sorry! I don’t” hate it — provided Trump”doesn’t put boots on the ground.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was New York Times bestselling author Annabelle Gurwitch, whose newest memoir “The End of My Life is Killing Me: The Unexpected Joys of a Cancer Slacker” releases March 17.

The panel guests were Sen. Adam Schiff, Democratic senator from California; and Don Lemon, award-winning journalist, founder of Lemon Media Network, and host of “The Don Lemon Show” podcast.

Maher offered Trump some rare, if qualified, support over Operation Epic Fury during the monologue and later in the show with his guests:

BILL MAHER: This week, war. Did you hear about that thing? We bombed Iran and it’s going on. Now, have you expected me to say I hate it? I don’t! Sorry!

When he puts boots on the ground, yeah, then I’ll hate it.

Now, I know too many happy Iranian Americans. Sorry. Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you and good night.

You cannot name one horrible thing that has happened in the Middle East in the last 50 years and not connected to this fascist theocracy. They’re like six degrees of they don’t eat bacon.

So, I’m not sure. And it’s popular. I mean, Iranians all over the world are doing the Trump dance. Have you seen that? The whole world is jerking off two guys at once.

Now, it’s amazing. Yeah. But, you know, when it comes to the war, when it come to anything in this country, everybody assesses everything by way of, did my team do it? Then I love it. If their team did, I hate it.

I mean, Kamala Harris made a statement. She said, this is a war the American people don’t want. And who knows more about what the American don’t people want? Thank you very much.

BILL MAHER: …

So all week long, I’ve been hearing, we’re at war. Now, I’d like to first say, we are not at war, we, all of us, we do the same thing we always did. The American families and the military people, they’re at war. That’s who goes to war in this country. Everybody else stays home and watches.

Okay, just wanted to put that out there. I just want to reiterate what I said in the monolog. I’m cautiously optimistic unless he puts boots on the ground. Then he’s gonna lose me, we’ll see for now.

I just don’t get what liberals don’t get about liberation. I see so much happiness, I see it in Venezuela, I see here in Iran. Could we skip the part where we talk about, oh they had so many different reasons for going to war, regime change, and we gotta get rid of the nukes and they were supporters of terrorism.

It’s all of it. How about this? This was a fascist theocracy, and nothing in the Middle East was ever going to get better while they were still there f*cking everything up.