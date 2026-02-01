Trump Drops Big News About His ‘Trump Kennedy Center’ — It’s Closing For 2 Years

In a lengthy Truth Social post Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that his renovation plans for the Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts will involve closing the facility for a full two years.

The Center was most recently the site of the world premiere of MELANIA, the documentary — a $75 million project that brought in about $7 million at the box office this weekend.

Since taking over as head of the board of directors, Trump has renamed the center after himself and focused on “saving the building,” according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump wrote, “After a one year review of The Trump Kennedy Center, that has taken place with Contractors, Musical Experts, Art Institutions, and other Advisors and Consultants, deciding between either Construction with Closure and Re-Opening or, Partial Construction while continuing Entertainment Operations through a much longer period of time, working in and around the Performances, I have determined that The Trump Kennedy Center, if temporarily closed for Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding, can be, without question, the finest Performing Arts Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World.”

He continued, “In other words, if we don’t close, the quality of Construction will not be nearly as good, and the time to completion, because of interruptions with Audiences from the many Events using the Facility, will be much longer. The temporary closure will produce a much faster and higher quality result!”

Trump said the Center will close on July 4, “in honor of the 250th Anniversary of our Country, whereupon we will simultaneously begin Construction of the new and spectacular Entertainment Complex,” and claimed that “financing is completed, and fully in place!”

CNN’s Julia Benbrook, reported that Trump “did say that this was depending on board approval,” adding “there are a lot of Trump loyalists on this board.”

“It would be hard to imagine them pushing back on this,” she continued. “And this is Trump’s latest move to reshape Washington, to kind of re-envision it in the way that he wants to see it…On the Kennedy Center specifically, ever since he has really come into leadership and power there, there’s been a lot of controversy with performers canceling some of their acts, some of them citing leadership as the reason that they are doing that.”

Benbrook said CNN was reaching out to the White House for more information on how the renovation was being financed.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

