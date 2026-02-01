60 Minutes Goes Hard At Trump Crackdown That Sparked Killings And Unrest

CBS News’s 60 Minutes did not spare President Donald Trump’s administration in its Sunday story about ICE shootings that was titled after questions posed by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY): “Who can you kill and when can you kill them?”

Paul asked the questions after the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti as he announced he has scheduled a public hearing in Minneapolis later this month.

Host Scott Pelley said Paul told him that he watched the video of Pretti being shot “again and again.”

“I saw no evidence. I saw a man that was retreating,” Paul said. “I mean, he went to the middle of the street. He didn’t even obstruct traffic. He let a car go through. As the agents advanced on him, he retreated to the side of the street. A woman is violently pushed to the ground, and he turns to help her, and that’s when he is grabbed from behind. I saw no evidence of him assaulting the police.”

When asked if Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem should be fired, Paul answered, “I think we have to get through our hearing February 12, and I think we have to see what the people who work for her say. But my advice to them, if they’re watching and they come to testify is, if you come in and you’re going to justify that this man was aggressively assaulting your police officers, that cannot be acceptable, and that’s why they’re lacking in trust.”

Paul said that Noem, Border Patrol officer Greg Bovino, FBI Director Kash Patel, and White House advisor Stephen Miller used “terrible judgment” when they called the victims domestic terrorists and assassins.

“I mean, terrible conclusions, incorrect conclusions, stating things that no one else believes. You can lie to your heart’s content if there’s no video, but the video doesn’t support what they’re saying,” Paul said.

When Pelley asked, “You seem to be saying trust is broken?” Paul answered, “Without question.”

Pelley also interviewed Sam Trepel who investigated shootings like that of George Floyd for the Justice Department, who said it wasn’t clear why Pretti’s shooting “would be justified.”

Daniel Altman, who investigated officer-related shootings for U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Pelley the investigation into the deaths is unusual because “we’re not following the established protocols. And given the amount of concern from the public, there hasn’t been the type of explanation that’s needed.”

Watch the clip above via CBS News’s 60 Minutes.

