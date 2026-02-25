Comedian Andrew Schulz Blasts ‘Selfish’ Kash Patel for Celebrating with USA Hockey Team

Comedian Andrew Schulz called FBI Director Kash Patel “selfish” for partying with the U.S. men’s hockey team after it won gold.

Patel has come under fire after he was spotted participating in victory celebrations with the team. The director went to two of the team’s games at the Winter Olympics in Milan, and was invited to join the players in the locker room after they defeated Canada in the gold medal game. A rowdy Patel was captured on video chugging beers with the players. He also got President Donald Trump on the phone, and he invited the team to Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

While some have dismissed the backlash to the incident, others have called into question Patel’s use of government resources for recreational outings. Patel has maintained that his weekend in Italy was much more than that, though his leaked schedule suggested otherwise.

The incident has also thrust the U.S. men’s hockey team to the forefront of political discourse. Speaking on his podcast Flagrant, Schulz argued Patel was to blame when he inserted himself into the post-game celebration.

“The Kash Patel thing is so annoying because it’s just like, can you just let them have a victory?” Schulz said. “You know, the second you– it’s so selfish. Like, the second you insert yourself in the room, it becomes culture war, and it’s like, let America have this great victory. These guys play their fucking asses off. It’s a dream win for the men’s and the women’s team.

“If you’re in the locker room drinking beers because you’re a big hockey fan, it’s this completely selfish endeavor that puts these guys under the microscope, right? Like, instead of being somebody we could all celebrate, if they’re treating Kash as if he’s like one of the guys, now everybody just goes, ‘Look at these pieces of shit not judging Kash Patel for being there and all the things that he’s been supporting.’ It’s just like, just stay the f*ck out of it. Just stay the f*ck out of it.”

Schulz, who voted for Trump in the 2024 election, has been notably critical of his administration in recent months. On his other podcast, Brilliant Idiots with Charlamagne tha God, Schulz claimed he’d reached a “breaking point” with the administration over the recent conduct of ICE agents in cities like Minneapolis.

Watch the clip above.

