‘Capitulating AGAIN!’ CBS Under Fire for Pulling the Plug On Stephen Colbert Interview with James Talarico

CBS came under fire Tuesday after The Late Show host Stephen Colbert defied executives to reveal that the network had nixed his interview with senate hopeful and Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D).

In a scorching takedown of his own bosses at the network on Monday night, Colbert mocked CBS for “enforcing” Federal Communication Commission chair Brendan Carr’s new federal guidance on political airtime as one made out of fear of the Trump administration.

The host, whose show will be shut down in May, told viewers that the sitdown that network lawyers had called his team “directly” to block the interview with Talarico from airing on cable, relegating it to the show’s YouTube channel.

Colbert added that he was not even permitted to show an image of the Democratic lawmaker or mention his name, but openly ignored the latter demand to break news of the behind-the-scenes tussle to his audience.

Carr signalled in a January letter that exemption to the FCC’s “equal time” rule, which requires broadcasters to offer comparable airtime to rival candidates, may not automatically apply to entertainment talk shows, saying determinations could hinge on whether there was a “partisan motivation” in booking a candidate. Carr specifically called out ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and Colbert in a subsequent interview.

Colbert’s Monday night revelation, however, sparked online backlash, first of all from Talarico himself who posted a video of the interview early Tuesday and taunted President Donald Trump as “worried” the Democratic Party was going to “flip Texas”:

This is the interview Donald Trump didn’t want you to see. His FCC refused to air my interview with Stephen Colbert. Trump is worried we’re about to flip Texas. pic.twitter.com/BCev5jZbKc — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) February 17, 2026

A number of journalists called out CBS for “capitulating” and the FCC for posing as “guest booker”:

FCC’s intent to enforce equal-time rule for TV and radio talk shows is going to be a @BrendanCarrFCC can o’ worms. Agency is now “encouraging" stations to get pre-approval to have candidates on to avoid trouble. FCC now the nation’s guest booker? https://t.co/VIcUlDvYYp — Paul Farhi (@farhip) February 17, 2026

Just because CBS kneels to Trump doesn’t mean the rest of us have to. Pass this along on every one of your social media accounts. Make sure it is seen far and wide in our country. https://t.co/X5syg2VyYf — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) February 17, 2026

CBS capitulating AGAIN. Colbert reveals CBS forced him to cancel Dem candidate James Talerico even before Trump FCC henchman Carr put new interpretation of equal time (only for TV talk, not conservative radio) into effect. He ran photo despite CBS banning it. Declaration of war? — Bill Carter (@wjcarter) February 17, 2026

Numerous left-leaning partisans also trashed the move:

The party (GOP) and politician (Trump) who spent the past decade screaming about free speech and snowflakes have declared war on late night comedians, have tried to get them sacked, have banned their guests. Putin and Orban would be proud. https://t.co/V2ByYySEbG — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 17, 2026

Trump is so concerned about flipping Texas, that he is using his FCC goons to censor his opponents. To go to all this trouble, and coordinate with the FCC means they are having *SERIOUS* internal discussions about Texas. And they know @jamestalarico is a threat! https://t.co/0ezxTvxj65 — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) February 17, 2026

BREAKING: CBS refused to air this Colbert interview with Democrat James Talarico, who is running for Senate in Texas, after being intimidated by Trump’s FCC rules. Trump is worried that democrats are about to flip Texas. SHARE EVERYWHERE!! pic.twitter.com/2GfnN4IuJG — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 17, 2026

CBS is lost. Trump controls it. pic.twitter.com/cdvtIWNOAF — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 17, 2026

This tells you how terrified Trump, Brendan Carr, and Bari Weiss are of James Talarico. So much for “free speech absolutists” when it comes to someone who knows how to speak to Americans with heart and guts. Bravo to Colbert. https://t.co/sEDFijCx0s — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 17, 2026

Just wait for the oversight hearings next January… https://t.co/JNKiV1DSna — dan turrentine (@danturrentine) February 17, 2026

CBS is yet to comment publicly on the matter.

Watch above via CBS.

