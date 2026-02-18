Newsmax Guest Wants to ‘Start Vetting’ Olympians For Their Political Views

Newsmax host Carl Higbie spoke to Evita Duffy-Alfonso on Wednesday night in a segment ridiculing Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn for speaking out against President Donald Trump and then failing to medal at the Olympics.

“Figure skater named Amber Glenn, never heard of her before this, but launched a rant about Trump and the transgender issue, saying, quote, ‘It’s been a hard time for the LGBT community overall in this administration,’ which it hasn’t been. But she was a three-time reigning champ and was expected to at least win a medal. She flopped, got 13th place. So I’m thinking to myself, like, maybe she should focus on doing what she came there for rather than political bashing of the Trump administration,” began Higbie.

Duffy-Alfonso, the daughter of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, replied, “I don’t know why we don’t start vetting these Olympians before they actually start to represent us overseas for their patriotism. My friend at the Federalist, Sean Davis, Sean Fleetwood, he wrote this great article.” She continued:

He said the patriotic thing to do is actually to root against these unpatriotic Olympians because they’re going out bashing us. Why should we cheer for them? Why should we want them to win? It’s absurd. And by the way, she’s coming after America, calling us bigoted, insinuating the Trump administration’s bigoted — whatever it is. Listen, I’m going to tell you what. The people who are under threat in our country, it’s not queer individuals, it’s not trans people. It is little girls and women who are having their private spaces invaded by men. It is the wrestler who last week was assaulted by a male on the mat. This is what we’re dealing with. These are the people who are under threat. And I’m sick of pretending otherwise.

Watch the clip above via Newsmax.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!