Stephanie Miller Gloats She ‘Kicked Sean Hannity’s A**’ After She Made MAGA ‘Lose Their Sh*t!’

Liberal radio host Stephanie Miller gloated to independent journalist Jim Acosta that she kicked Fox News host Sean Hannity’s “a**” after making MAGA “lose their sh*t” over a gag photo.

Miller was a guest on Wednesday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Hannity, during which she blurted out a stream of Epstein patter over the host’s objections — laughing all the while.

On Friday’s edition of The Jim Acosta Show, Miller and Acosta had a good laugh over the appearance:

JIM ACOSTA: When I saw this moment that you had with Sean Hannity the other night, I fell out of my chair laughing and I don’t know if I’ve stopped laughing because you busted him so good! How are you by the way?

STEPHANIE MILLER: I’m having a little champagne because you know it’s Friday and you know it’s not every week that you kick Sean Hannity’s a**, Jim.

JIM ACOSTA: Thank goodness!

STEPHANIE MILLER: And that Fox News is dumb enough to let you come on in the middle of the Epstein bombshell emails, right?

JIM ACOSTA: And they had not been, just to go back to what I’m, kudos on having champagne at 1.30 in the afternoon in LA. This is why I should probably move to LA or at least get a place out there, but.

STEPHANIE MILLER: I wish we were doing shots together. It’s, you know what? I do morning radio. We’ll do it. It’s five o’clock somewhere.

JIM ACOSTA: Absolutely. And it’s and it’s almost five o’clock here. But but knowing the thing that and we should preface this by saying Fox was just ignoring these bombshells that had come out. What was it? Wednesday morning?

And then I don’t know why– so the Hannity people call you and they say Hey, Stephanie, we’d love to have you come on the show tonight and talk about Joe Biden being senile or something. Is that what was happening?

STEPHANIE MILLER: No, Jim, it was more ridiculous than that. So I’ve been frenemies with Sean Hannity for 30 years from radio.

And so, you know, his radio producer called me first, I went on his radio show. Jim, you know this game. I did a ridiculous joke photo. I just did a Prop 50 event out here with Jasmine Crockett, canvassing for prop 50. So, I did funny joke photo of me kissing her because I love her.

JIM ACOSTA: Yeah, she’s awesome.

STEPHANIE MILLER: I don’t know if I can swear on this show, Jim, but…

JIM ACOSTA: You can, please.

STEPHANIE MILLER: MAGA lost their s**t. I don’t know if you saw that. Twitter exploded. White liberal lady, Black lady feet.

JIM ACOSTA: Oh, no

STEPHANIE MILLER: New York Post, Daily Caller, and so that’s how this all happened, is I was supposed to be the liberal punching bag, Jim, like, oh look at this stupid liberal lady.

And so, you know, so after I did the radio show, like come on the TV show, I’m like, okay, and then that was supposed to be the subject, is what are you thinking, oh my god.

JIM ACOSTA: How could you do that?

STEPHANIE MILLER: And as you probably saw, I said, you know, what’s interesting about this whole story is that Trump is all over the Epstein files.

JIM ACOSTA: I love it!