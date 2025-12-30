Trump Partied With the Pope’s Brother at Mar-a-Lago Bash: ‘A Special Man’

President Donald Trump was in the holiday — and holy — spirit as he welcomed Pope Leo XIV’s brother to a Mar-a-Lago celebration earlier this week.

Among the revelers at the event on Monday were Lou Prevost — the brother of the pontiff — and his wife Deborah.

Video of the couple’s warm reception from the president was posted to TikTok by user palmbeach.socialite.

“We have a man here, a special man, he is the brother of the pope,” Trump told the party from the stage. “And his wife, Deborah, and they’re just incredible people. And you know why I like them? Because when the pope was selected, they showed a picture of his brother standing in front of the house with MAGA all over it. So I said, ‘I love this guy.’ So it’s great to have you, Lou and Deborah, it’s great. We appreciate it.”

Prevost, of Port Charlotte, Florida, came under scrutiny shortly after his brother, born Robert Francis Prevost, was elected pope as a look at his social media history revealed MAGA-friendly memes, including a video calling Nancy Pelosi a “c*nt.”

The party came hours after Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago.