Landman Skewers The View As A ‘Bunch of Pissed Off Millionaires B*tching About’ Trump and Other Millionaires

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and the rest of The View crew might want to skip the latest episode of Landman, if their feelings are easily hurt.

The hit Paramount+ show, starring Billy Bob Thornton as a grizzled oil company “fixer,” clowned the ABC daytime show on Sunday’s new episode.

People Magazine described the scene, with Tommy (Thornton’s character) telling oil executive T.I., played by Sam Elliott, to “read a book or watch TV — watch one of them daytime talk shows, you know, like The View or something.”

When T.I. asks what that is, Tommy describes the show to him.

“[It’s] a bunch of pissed-off millionaires b*tching about how much they hate millionaires — and Trump and men and you and me and everybody else they got a bee up their ass about,” Tommy said. “It’s pretty funny.”

He then clarified, “Well, it ain’t joke funny. It’s like fart in church funny, you know what I mean?”

The description might sound a bit harsh, but it is fair.

The View co-hosts have described Trump as a “dictator,” criticized his treatment of the press, and claimed Trump will use the National Guard to stop the 2028 election, just to point to a few recent examples.

Beyond Goldberg and Behar, the other hosts are Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Landman, meanwhile, is the latest hit from mega-producer Taylor Sheridan, the man behind shows like Yellowstone and Tulsa King.

Thornton, during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast last month, called out Hollywood stars who talk about politics and their pet topics when they win awards.

“Don’t go up there and talk about saving the badgers in Wisconsin or something, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “And people would argue and say, ‘Well, no, because I have a voice and because everybody knows me. This is a great platform for me to put this out there.'”

He continued, “Well, how about this? If you have a billion dollars, and you want to save the badgers, f*cking save them. I mean, you got plenty of money to save the badgers, trust me.”