Trump Proclaims ‘God Is Very Proud’ of His First Year Back in the White House

The Good Lord is smiling down approvingly at President Donald Trump — according to the president.

Trump on Tuesday proclaimed “God is very proud” of him and the job he has done since returning to office during a sprawling 105-minute press briefing at the White House.

“Last year, you told me that you believed that the reason you won the election is because God put you in this place so that you could save the world,” a male reporter asked. “Looking back [after] one year, do you feel like god is proud of the effort that you’ve [given]?”

“I do, actually. I think God is very proud of the job I’ve done,” Trump said, while chuckling a bit.

He continued, “and that includes for religion. You know, we’re protecting a lot of people that are being killed. Christians, Jewish people, and lots of people are being protected by me that wouldn’t be protected by another type of president.”

Trump added it had clearly been an “amazing year” — something that even people who “wouldn’t necessarily love me” would admit, he said.

His answer came at the end of the wide-ranging briefing. Trump said he wanted to be the special guest on Tuesday to celebrate the one-year anniversary of being sworn in for his second term — and to tell the American people about all the success he has had, which he said his administration needs to do a better job of relaying to the public.

Trump started the event off by saying ICE has done a great job of capturing “criminal illegal aliens” that he said “sleepy” Joe Biden let waltz into the country. The president flashed a series of mug shots of apprehended illegal immigrants, with the printed pictures including the crimes they had committed in bold letters.

“Do you want to live with these people?” Trump asked the room at one point.

“Boy, these are rough characters,” Trump added later, while sifting through the pictures.

Later, he was asked to list his top three achievements from the last year.

Trump pointed to building up the military, “incredible” business deals — which included “thousands of plants” being built and “$18 trillion” being invested into the U.S. — and his most-favored nations drug policy.

“Tariffs helped me there,” Trump said on the drug prices, “because the nations never would have gone along with it.”

