Second Lady Usha Vance announced on Tuesday that she and Vice President JD Vance are expecting their fourth child.

“We’re very exited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” the Vances wrote in a public statement. “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are looking forward to welcoming him in late July.

“During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” they wrote.

We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing! pic.twitter.com/0RohEBYXM7 — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) January 20, 2026

JD Vance, 41, and Usha Vance, 40, share three children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, who range in ages of 3-8.