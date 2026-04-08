Trump Says US Will Work With Iran to ‘Dig Up’ Uranium Buried During Operation Midnight Hammer

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States would “work closely with Iran” to “dig up” and remove “Nuclear Dust” amid their ongoing ceasefire.

“The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change!” wrote Trump in a Wednesday morning Truth Social post. “There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust.’ It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack.”

He continued, “We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

In another post, the president added, “A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions! President DJT.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

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