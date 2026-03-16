Catholics Condemn Ted Cruz For Endorsing Papist Cabal Conspiracy Theory: ‘You Should be Embarrassed’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was condemned by Catholics on social media this week after he endorsed an “anti-Catholic” conspiracy theory article, which warned that a “foreign” cabal of Papists is taking over the Republican Party.

“READ every word of this. It’s the best & most comprehensive explanation of what we’re fighting,” wrote Cruz in a social media post, linking to a conspiracy theory article which warned that a cabal of Catholics were turning the Republican Party into “a party with different gods” through a “ten-year project” to carry out “the replacement of evangelical Protestant political theology” with a “foreign” Catholic framework.

Cruz’s endorsement of the post sparked backlash from many Catholics on social media, including former members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

“A U.S. senator sharing a nearly 10k word AI-generated anti-Catholic screed,” reacted Daily Caller editor-in-chief Amber Duke, while Turning Point USA’s Gabe Guidarini tweeted, “The mask of ‘principle’ slips off and reveals the ugly, archaic anti-Catholic resentment within.”

A U.S. senator sharing a nearly 10k word AI-generated anti-Catholic screed https://t.co/4MzLdPaKTg — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) March 16, 2026

The mask of “principle” slips off and reveals the ugly, archaic anti-Catholic resentment within. https://t.co/8UuUw9TYHa — Gabe Guidarini (@GabeGuidarini) March 16, 2026

“Get this sh*t out of here. You should be embarrassed,” commented former Federal Trade Commission (FTC) senior adviser Jon Schweppe, who served in the Trump administration. “I guess @tedcruz wants to divide the GOP base even further. What a total piece of lard.”

Get this shit out of here. You should be embarrassed. — Jon Schweppe 🇺🇸 (@JonSchweppe) March 15, 2026

I guess @tedcruz wants to divide the GOP base even further. What a total piece of lard. https://t.co/si0OfNIhZg — Jon Schweppe 🇺🇸 (@JonSchweppe) March 15, 2026

Cruz’s post was also called out by former Mike Pence speechwriter Joshua Charles, as well as Daily Wire White House correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan, who wrote, “Ted Cruz promoting a convoluted and lengthy article here that takes major shots at Catholics, specifically Catholic integralists, and bizarrely aligns them with Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson.”

Senator @tedcruz is afraid of “Catholic Integralists.” A “Catholic Integralist” is, at minimum, someone who is not ashamed of Christendom—you know, the Christian civilization that existed over the vast majority of the last 2,000 years. Guilty. https://t.co/1uKcEgqNGo — Joshua Charles🇻🇦 (@JoshuaTCharles) March 16, 2026

Ted Cruz promoting a convoluted and lengthy article here that takes major shots at Catholics, specifically Catholic integralists, and bizarrely aligns them with Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/cW3MxSFRDe — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 16, 2026

“Remarkable to see Ted Cruz so directly attack Catholics,” reacted Obama-Biden White House alumnus and former DNC delegate Christopher Hale. “MAGA anti-Catholicism knows no bounds.”

Remarkable to see Ted Cruz so directly attack Catholics. MAGA anti-Catholicism knows no bounds. https://t.co/ACwjjAwFyc — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) March 16, 2026

Many other Catholics also condemned Cruz’s post, accusing the senator of spreading “anti Catholic bigotry.”

Your antiCatholic bigotry will be remembered in your next election, Ted — Anthony Stine (@pontificatormax) March 16, 2026

The article borders on anti-Catholicism Ted, and it’s shameful that a United States senator, such as yourself, would recommend it publicly. Here’s my take…👇🏻 https://t.co/MJhcl6F0fT — Shane Schaetzel †☧ (@ShaneSchaetzel) March 16, 2026

Are you, a U.S. senator, calling to have Catholic Americans investigated for our opposition to dispensationalist Zionism, you treacherous fkn slob? — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) March 15, 2026

This sounds pretty anti-Catholic. — Christine Niles (@ChristineNiles1) March 16, 2026

Ted, noteworthy in a sad way that you are passing in your career from knowing not the first thing about Iran to not knowing the first thing about Catholicism (or Orthodoxy) .. or you do know better but this escapade in rube-bait serves your Elmer Gantry purposes for now. Sad. — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) March 16, 2026

A U.S. senator approvingly shared an article that attacked Catholic Answers (probably the most milquetoast and inoffensive apologetics organization in the world). https://t.co/qjLnJwei0C pic.twitter.com/MGIYxiEpfR — Mason Letteau Stallings (@masonls1066) March 16, 2026

Ironically, Cruz, an evangelical Christian who belongs to the Southern Baptist Convention, has previously been mistaken for a Catholic himself.

During a live interview in November, Fox News host Mark Levin praised Cruz as a “Catholic” and a “great man.”

“Ted Cruz is a Catholic, he’s a great man,” said Levin. “He’s out there fighting.”

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