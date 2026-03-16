Catholics Condemn Ted Cruz For Endorsing Papist Cabal Conspiracy Theory: ‘You Should be Embarrassed’
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was condemned by Catholics on social media this week after he endorsed an “anti-Catholic” conspiracy theory article, which warned that a “foreign” cabal of Papists is taking over the Republican Party.
“READ every word of this. It’s the best & most comprehensive explanation of what we’re fighting,” wrote Cruz in a social media post, linking to a conspiracy theory article which warned that a cabal of Catholics were turning the Republican Party into “a party with different gods” through a “ten-year project” to carry out “the replacement of evangelical Protestant political theology” with a “foreign” Catholic framework.
Cruz’s endorsement of the post sparked backlash from many Catholics on social media, including former members of President Donald Trump’s administration.
“A U.S. senator sharing a nearly 10k word AI-generated anti-Catholic screed,” reacted Daily Caller editor-in-chief Amber Duke, while Turning Point USA’s Gabe Guidarini tweeted, “The mask of ‘principle’ slips off and reveals the ugly, archaic anti-Catholic resentment within.”
“Get this sh*t out of here. You should be embarrassed,” commented former Federal Trade Commission (FTC) senior adviser Jon Schweppe, who served in the Trump administration. “I guess @tedcruz wants to divide the GOP base even further. What a total piece of lard.”
Cruz’s post was also called out by former Mike Pence speechwriter Joshua Charles, as well as Daily Wire White House correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan, who wrote, “Ted Cruz promoting a convoluted and lengthy article here that takes major shots at Catholics, specifically Catholic integralists, and bizarrely aligns them with Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson.”
“Remarkable to see Ted Cruz so directly attack Catholics,” reacted Obama-Biden White House alumnus and former DNC delegate Christopher Hale. “MAGA anti-Catholicism knows no bounds.”
Many other Catholics also condemned Cruz’s post, accusing the senator of spreading “anti Catholic bigotry.”
Ironically, Cruz, an evangelical Christian who belongs to the Southern Baptist Convention, has previously been mistaken for a Catholic himself.
During a live interview in November, Fox News host Mark Levin praised Cruz as a “Catholic” and a “great man.”
“Ted Cruz is a Catholic, he’s a great man,” said Levin. “He’s out there fighting.”
New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"
Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓