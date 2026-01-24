Trump Wakes Up Late To Rage At Ally — With Familiar Insult At New Target

President Donald Trump started his social media Saturday a bit later than usual with an attack on an ally that used a familiar insult he previously used on a different world leader.

Trump delivered a lengthy and rambling speech at in Davos this week that featured a mixture of falsehoods, exaggerations, attacks on allies and enemies alike, and wild asides. He continued to assail world leaders and allies for the duration of the trip.

On Saturday morning, he continued his roiling war of words with one of those leaders, Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada. In a new Truth Social post published just before 9 AM, Trump attacked Carney over a trade deal with China. The president wrote:

If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a “Drop Off Port” for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken. China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT

The “Governor Carney” reference is a nickname he used against Justin Trudeau during his stint as PM, a taunt tied to Trump’s demand that Canada become the 51st U.S. state.

But that insult might hit differently after the past week. Trump made his quest to seize Greenland a focal point of his speech — during which he repeatedly misidentified “Greenland” as “Iceland” — but was unable to pull it off.

He backed off the threat of military force, and tried to claim victory by asserting that a “deal” is in the works. His timeframe for that deal might sound familiar.

“We’ll have something in two weeks,” Trump told reporters. “There’s a good spirit to get something done, and we have to have a strong freedom.

