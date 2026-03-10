Karoline Leavitt Fumes Trump Admin Has Been ‘Harassed’ by NY Times Over Girls’ School Strike

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt complained on Tuesday that the Trump administration has been harassed by The New York Times over the apparent deadly missile strike that leveled a girls’ school in Iran.

While a number of media outlets have reported that the tragic mistake was likely the United States’ fault, members of the Trump administration, including the president himself, have refrained from confirming as much.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Leavitt fielded a question about the matter and lashed out at the Times:

REPORTER: On the Iranian school, why did the President Trump say yesterday that Iran may have Tomahawk missiles when there are only three other U.S. allies, plus the U.S., that have them as missiles and therefore could [inaudible]. LEAVITT: Look, again, as the president said yesterday, he will accept the conclusion of this investigation by the Department of War. I know there’s been a lot of speculation in the media about who may be responsible for this. We’re not going to get ahead of the Department of War, and the conclusion of that investigation. The president has a right to share his opinions with the American public, but he has said he’ll accept the conclusion of that investigation, and frankly, we’re not going to be harassed by The New York Times, who’s been putting out a lot of articles on this, making claims that have just not been verified by the Department of War to quickly wrap up this investigation, because The New York Times is calling on us to do so.

