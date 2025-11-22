Trump-Targeted Democrat Receives Bomb Threat On Her Home

One of the six Democratic lawmakers accused by President Donald Trump of “treason” has received a bomb threat on her home.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) issued a statement on social media, saying, “Michigan State Police responded to Senator Slotkin’s home in response to a bomb threat. The Senator wasn’t home at the time. MSP searched the property and confirmed no one was in danger.”

The post continued, “Senator Slotkin is deeply grateful for the swift and professional response by Oakland County and Michigan State Police. U.S. Capitol Police will continue to investigate and hopefully hold accountable those responsible.”

From a spokesperson for U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin: pic.twitter.com/F1rdBh1jYa — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 22, 2025

Earlier this week, the Democratic lawmakers raised Trump’s ire after releasing a video telling the military and intelligence communities they had an obligation to “refuse illegal orders.”

Trump lashed out at the lawmakers in a series of unprecedented Truth Social posts, accusing them of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR,” which he reminded them is “punishable by DEATH!”

Although the White House has walked back Trump’s threat, saying he did not want to see members of Congress actually executed, Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) all filed complaints with the Capitol Police, with both Crow and Deluzio requesting investigations into the president.

Slotkin told MS NOW’s Chris Hayes Friday night that hundreds of death threats prompted her to seek 24/7 security.

“Capitol Police came to us and said, ‘We’re gonna put you on 24/7 security,'” she said. “We’ve got law enforcement out in front of my house. I mean, it changes things immediately. And leadership climate is set from the top. And if the president is saying you should be hanged, then we shouldn’t be surprised when folks on the ground are going to follow suit and say even worse.”

Slotkin added that Trump “is trying to use fear as a weapon” to distract from “the Epstein files or whatever else.”