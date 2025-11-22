Trump Backs Off Plan to Deploy National Guard to New York City: ‘Other Places Need It More’

President Donald Trump has hit the pause button on deploying the National Guard to New York City, with the commander-in-chief on Saturday saying there are other American cities that “need it more” right now.

The president’s comments came a day after he welcomed Zohran Mamdani, the democratic socialist who will be New York City’s next mayor, to the White House. Trump has said previously that New York was on his list of Democrat-run cities that he would deploy the National Guard to, saying in August he would “help” fight crime in the Big Apple after he was done in Chicago.

MS NOW reporter Akayla Gardner asked Trump if he was still looking to deploy the National Guard to NYC, while he took questions before heading to Joint Base Andrews on Saturday.

“If they need it. Right now, other places need it more, but if they need it,” Trump said. “We had a very good meeting yesterday. We talked about that, but if they need it, I would do it.”

That answer echoed a similar comment he made with Mamdani in the Oval Office on Friday. The president also said he would feel “very comfortable” living in his hometown of NYC, especially after meeting with the next mayor.

Their meeting was much warmer than many anticipated, considering Trump had dubbed Mamdani “my little communist” and had mocked his socialist ideas, saying they have never worked. Mamdani, meanwhile, has called Trump a “fascist” in the past — a comment the president laughed off while talking to reporters on Friday.

The pair seemed like two old chums during the summit, and Trump afterwards said it was a “great honor” to host Mamdani.

Charlotte, North Carolina is the latest city the Trump Administration has focused on. ICE, Border Patrol, and National Guard members were sent to the city this past week to crackdown on illegal immigrants and crime.

Watch above via MS NOW.