Trump Teams Up With MAGA Reporter to Resurrect Bonkers 2020 Election Conspiracy Theory

President Donald Trump teamed up with LindellTV’s Cara Castronuova to resurrect a bonkers 2020 election conspiracy theory on Tuesday.

During a press conference held in the White House Briefing Room, Castronuova set the ball with the following pair of questions:

You spoke earlier about the 2020 election. Now that [Nicolás] Maduro is in U.S. custody and he was criminally charged, has any more information emerged that you could share with us regarding Venezuelan election software, and Venezuelans ties to tampering with the 2020 election? And would you consider speaking to Maduro personally, in prison in New York, to get some answers on Venezuela’s involvement with the 2020 election?

And Trump spiked it, answering the second question first, and vice versa:

No, I don’t think I would be doing that. I think my lawyers would be very unhappy if I did that. Yeah, they’ve learned some things.

In the wake of Trump’s defeat at the hands of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, Trump and his supporters advanced a number of conspiracy theories in an effort to overturn its results. Among them was one contemporaneously detailed by The New York Times:

On Monday, Ms. [Sidney] Powell posted some of her so-called evidence on Twitter. It consisted of three screenshots of an affidavit that she said was signed by a former military official from Venezuela about elections there. The screenshots were incomplete and did not include a name or signature, and Ms. Powell did not respond to requests to view the full document. But according to her and excerpts from the affidavit, the elections software company Smartmatic helped the Venezuelan government rig its elections by switching votes and leaving no trail. The military official said in the excerpts that the U.S. election was “eerily reminiscent” of what happened in Venezuela’s 2013 presidential election, though no evidence was provided that votes had been switched in the United States.

“The Dominion Voting Systems, the Smartmatic technology software, and the software that goes in other computerized voting systems here as well, not just Dominion, were created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chávez to make sure he never lost an election after one constitutional referendum came out the way he did not want it to come out,” asserted Powell at the time.

