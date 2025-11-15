Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused President Donald Trump of fueling and egging on “threats” against her as she said she’s having discussions with private security firms amid her escalating rift with the president.

“I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world,” Greene posted to X on Saturday. “The man I supported and helped get elected.”

Trump has targeted Greene numerous times in recent days, even withdrawing his endorsement of her. Greene has been more critical of Republicans in recent weeks, and she is one of a handful of lawmakers on the right supporting legislation to force more files related to the case of late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein to be released. Trump has called Republicans supporting the effort “stupid.”

Greene was one of just four Republicans to sign a discharge petition to force a vote on a bill, which is expected to pass.

In a Saturday post, Trump called Greene a “traitor” and “disgrace” to the Republican Party.

“Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type rhetoric being directed at me right now,” Greene wrote on X. “This time by the President of the United States. As a woman I take threats from men seriously.”

Greene added she has a “small understanding” of the “fear” Epstein’s victims felt now.

“I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel,” she wrote. “As a Republican, who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump‘s bills and agenda, his aggression against me which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone.”

Greene previously revealed a screenshot of a text sent to Trump urging him to investigate Epstein that she said “sent him over the edge.” Trump has faced bipartisan calls for more Epstein files to be released following his Department of Justice denying that Epstein was sex trafficking for others. This despite what his victims have said and that his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell is serving 20 years for sex trafficking, something DOJ said at the time she “conspired” with Epstein to do.